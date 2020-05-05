Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Dana has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,251,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,402,000 after acquiring an additional 490,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,122,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,696,000 after buying an additional 391,487 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,539,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,647,000 after buying an additional 118,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,692,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,924,000 after buying an additional 336,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.