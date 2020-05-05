Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.45. 1,500,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,309. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,694 shares in the company, valued at $25,551,158.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

