DAO.Casino Hits Market Cap of $3.45 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,944.24 or 1.00513846 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

