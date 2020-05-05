DAOBet (BET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $155,839.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $155,839.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,981.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.97 or 0.02716487 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00650562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org.

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

