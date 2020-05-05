DAOstack Price Tops $0.0434 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $631.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.02309971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00189280 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00068314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

