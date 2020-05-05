Davita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Davita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-11.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.65 billion.Davita also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.75-6.25 EPS.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.88.

Shares of DVA traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Davita’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

