Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 299.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.53. 243,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day moving average is $161.36.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

