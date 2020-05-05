Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 23.06%.

Shares of TACO opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 29,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $108,815.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at $245,001.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TACO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

