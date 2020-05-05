Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($106.28) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.20 ($95.58).

Shares of ETR DHER traded up €2.22 ($2.58) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €78.46 ($91.23). 133,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion and a PE ratio of 27.26. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €35.90 ($41.74) and a one year high of €81.62 ($94.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is €67.83 and its 200 day moving average is €62.25.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

