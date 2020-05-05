Denis Oleary Sells 25,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Denis Oleary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,373,500.00.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,742,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,625. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion and a PE ratio of -57.62.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after buying an additional 610,004 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 1,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after buying an additional 892,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,431,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.84.

