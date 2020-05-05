Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DENN. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Denny’s from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

DENN traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. 946,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,617. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

