DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 599,015 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.19% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $100,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. ValuEngine raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

XRAY stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 243,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,331. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

