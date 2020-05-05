Dether (DTH) Price Reaches $0.0025

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Dether has a market cap of $209,397.50 and $34.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Dether has traded up 77% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.03846561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00058681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011273 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009682 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dether is dether.io.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.