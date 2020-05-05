Deutsche Bank Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €24.50 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €24.50 ($28.49) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($26.17) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.38 ($28.35).

Shares of EPA:CS traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €15.84 ($18.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,484,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.76.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

