Deutsche Bank Raises Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $115.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.13.

NYSE:WHR opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.82. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,809,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,738,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,937,000 after buying an additional 536,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,780,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,183,000 after buying an additional 62,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3,484.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,885,000 after buying an additional 4,844,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

