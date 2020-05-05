Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €148.00 ($172.09) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €135.22 ($157.23).

Hannover Re stock traded up €1.80 ($2.09) on Tuesday, reaching €139.80 ($162.56). 79,476 shares of the stock were exchanged. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($135.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €160.19.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

