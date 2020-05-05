Deutsche Bank Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €5.00 ($5.81) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.75 ($3.20) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.99 ($5.81).

KCO traded up €0.37 ($0.43) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €3.61 ($4.20). 2,309,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of €7.36 ($8.55). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.14. The firm has a market cap of $360.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.83.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

