Deutsche eMark (DEM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $66,678.12 and approximately $48.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

