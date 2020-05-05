DeVault (DVT) Price Tops $0.0003

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last week, DeVault has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. DeVault has a total market cap of $59,856.21 and $189.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeVault

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 257,389,133 coins and its circulating supply is 214,824,046 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

