Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 39.4% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 10.5% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 17,978.7% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Diageo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

