Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Diamondback Energy worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,265,000 after buying an additional 1,574,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $139,421,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $196,391,000 after buying an additional 938,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after buying an additional 511,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

