Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $45.00 at Northland Securities

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.37.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.24. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 558,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after buying an additional 404,345 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 221,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

