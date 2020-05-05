Digital Fantasy Sports One Day Volume Reaches $343.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00046323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.01 or 0.03725456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00058066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035101 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008618 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

