DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.0224

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. DigitalBits has a market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $694,520.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,627,578 tokens.

DigitalBits' official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

