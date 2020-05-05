Digix Gold Token (DGX) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $6.78 million and $81,578.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $57.89 or 0.00644533 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.02301161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00187376 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00067887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 120,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.