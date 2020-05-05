Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 157.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth about $1,361,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1,578.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 157,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,178 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCK. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.