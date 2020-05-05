Dogecoin (DOGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $250.06 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $309.12 million and $250.06 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc, Kraken and Robinhood. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00521226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005500 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,440,404,854 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, BCEX, Bittrex, Livecoin, FreiExchange, CoinEx, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, OpenLedger DEX, Bitsane, Upbit, Bitbns, Koineks, Graviex, Coindeal, C-Patex, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, Novaexchange, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Tripe Dice Exchange, Tidex, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im, Robinhood, Cryptomate, Trade Satoshi, QBTC, Coinsquare, C-CEX, Bittylicious, Ovis, ZB.COM, YoBit, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, cfinex, Gate.io, Kraken, BitFlip, Indodax, Cryptohub, Bits Blockchain, BiteBTC, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

