Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 1.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.94. 3,862,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,726. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

