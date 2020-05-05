Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25 to $4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.36. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.93.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

