Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75 to $0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

