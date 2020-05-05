Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of D stock traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

