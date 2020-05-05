Douglas D. Dirks Acquires 13,000 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) CEO Douglas D. Dirks bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $383,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,466.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:EIG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $29.19. 213,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Employers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIG. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Employers by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Employers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 139,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 508.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

