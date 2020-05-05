Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Dover worth $34,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.