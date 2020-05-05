Doyle Wealth Management Has $14.49 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

NYSE JPM opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

