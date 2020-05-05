Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.0355 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Kucoin, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $132,685.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.07 or 0.02304674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00188033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Tidex, Gate.io, Allcoin, Fatbtc, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

