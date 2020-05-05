Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.49. The company had a trading volume of 464,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.48. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

