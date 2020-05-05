Duke Energy (DUK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Duke Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.05-5.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.05-5.45 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DUK opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

