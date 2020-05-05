Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.0794

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $17,057.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,993.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.89 or 0.02300566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.05 or 0.02724875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00521226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00672842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00080572 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00024532 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00488535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,967,537 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

