DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VNA. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($54.53) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.80 ($69.53) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €54.91 ($63.85).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock traded up €2.51 ($2.92) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €46.50 ($54.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 1 year high of €54.48 ($63.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.