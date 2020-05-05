DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €173.00 ($201.16) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €167.28 ($194.51).

ETR VOW3 traded up €4.86 ($5.65) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €125.90 ($146.40). 750,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €156.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

