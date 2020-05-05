Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,539. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.14. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

