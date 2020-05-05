Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,792. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average is $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

