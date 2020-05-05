EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Director Scott W. Appleby Acquires 5,075 Shares

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Director Scott W. Appleby purchased 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $30,653.00.

Shares of ECC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 264,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,278. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 million, a P/E ratio of -86.27 and a beta of 0.99. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.89%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 88.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

