Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22 to $1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.22-1.24 EPS.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,026,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,571.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,556 shares of company stock worth $2,077,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

