Eastman Chemical Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a report released on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of EMN opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after buying an additional 347,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,468,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after buying an additional 308,043 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.