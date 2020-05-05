Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund alerts:

EVV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 354,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,369. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $13.55.

About Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.