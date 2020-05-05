Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EIM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,779. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

