Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0427 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

EVN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 108,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,452. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

