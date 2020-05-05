Echostar (SATS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Echostar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Echostar alerts:

NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. 257,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,064. Echostar has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Echostar from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.