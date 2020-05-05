Edgeless One Day Trading Volume Reaches $878.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Tidex, Upbit and HitBTC. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $878.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.92 or 0.02292666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00186779 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00067977 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, ABCC, Upbit, Livecoin, Tidex, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

